Lost 5kg in 10 days, Pakistan batsman who Shahid Afridi called a good cricketer and power-hitter says

Posted on by
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said he lost 5kg in 10 days

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan: “Yes, I have lost weight and [am] working really hard to meet [the] required fitness standards. It is tough but I am feeling quite fitter now”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan revealed that he has lost five kilograms in just 10 days.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan and has been turning heads with a number of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

“Yes, I have lost weight and [am] working really hard to meet [the] required fitness standards. It is tough but I am feeling quite fitter now,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Recently, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Pakistan don’t have a power-hitter like Azam. He added that if the talented youngster “pays a little attention to his fitness then he can play for Pakistan”.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Learned art of playing the ball late from Kane Williamson, Pakistan batsman playing like a champion says

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply