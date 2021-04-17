Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan revealed that he has lost five kilograms in just 10 days.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan and has been turning heads with a number of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

“Yes, I have lost weight and [am] working really hard to meet [the] required fitness standards. It is tough but I am feeling quite fitter now,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Recently, legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Pakistan don’t have a power-hitter like Azam. He added that if the talented youngster “pays a little attention to his fitness then he can play for Pakistan”.

