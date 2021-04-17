Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed thinks left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi can be as good as the England duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Javed’s praise for Afridi came when he was naming his top five pace bowlers in international cricket right now.

In addition to Afridi, he also picked India seamer Jasprit Bumrah, South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada and the Australian pair of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

“There is [Jasprit] Bumrah and Shaheen [Afridi]. You can’t put James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the same category as these youngsters. In future, Bumrah and Shaheen can achieve the same heights as Anderson and Broad,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

“Rabada can also be one. Mitchell Starc is a quality bowler. Pat Cummins is also very good. But I feel Bumrah and Shaheen will achieve the most among these young pacers.”

Afridi took six wickets in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four games at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

