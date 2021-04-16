Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan speedster Aaqib Javed said captain Babar Azam and opener Fakhar Zaman have “played exceedingly well” against South Africa.

Azam recently overtook Virat Kohli as the new number one batsman in ODI cricket and on Wednesday, he scored his maiden T20 International century against South Africa.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the ongoing T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

Zaman, meanwhile, made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg. He returned in the third game and made eight not out.

“South Africa tour is always a challenging one so it was great to see Pakistan win the [ODI] series. Our batting generally struggles but this time they did well. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam played exceedingly well,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

