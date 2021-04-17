Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs heaped praise on captain Babar Azam following his maiden T20 International century.

Azam achieved the feat in the third T20 International against South Africa on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old hammered a brilliant 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, as Pakistan chased down a target of 204 with two overs to spare and won the match by nine wickets.

Watched the highlights of @babarazam258 innings yesterday, what a batting lesson! It included every aspect of batting even in the t20 format. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) April 15, 2021

“Watched the highlights of Babar Azam’s innings yesterday, what a batting lesson! It included every aspect of batting, even in the T20 format,” Gibbs, who is the Karachi Kings’ head coach, said on Twitter.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series that preceded the T20 series, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

In the four-match T20 series, he amassed 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

