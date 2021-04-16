Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said opener Fakhar Zaman is playing like how all batsmen wish they could.

This comes after Zaman scored back-to-back hundreds in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 to help Pakistan win the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg. He returned in the third game and made eight not out.

“If I talk about Fakhar Zaman, he couldn’t go for the series against New Zealand because of illness, but the way he came back and made back-to-back hundreds despite not going well in the first match would be a dream come true for any batsman,” Younis said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Especially when you score a hundred away from home and in a country like South Africa, Australia or England, it is a great feeling to have.”

