Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said captain Babar Azam is “improving day-by-day”.
Azam is the new number one batsman in ODI cricket and on Wednesday, he scored his maiden T20 International century against South Africa.
The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
As for the ongoing T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.
However, it is not just his batting that’s on the rise as according to Younis, Azam’s leadership qualities are also getting better.
“If we talk about other batsmen, we can look at captain Babar Azam. He is improving day-by-day and so is his captaincy,” Younis said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Playing like all batsmen dream to, Younis Khan on 31-year-old Pakistan player in amazing form