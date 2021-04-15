Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa seamer Shaun Pollock believes that youngsters should copy Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s batting technique.

Pollock noted that Azam gets into a “relaxed position” when batting, which enables him to thrive “in all conditions, whether it’s slower or bouncier, fast or seaming”.

The 26-year-old is now the new number one batsman in ODI cricket and on Wednesday, he scored his maiden T20 International century against South Africa.

Despite everything Azam has achieved thus far, Pollock believes he “is going to get better as the years go on”.

“His demeanor when he goes to the crease, he seems so relaxed and it seems that he has got his game plan sorted out,” Pollock said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He is not a very old individual so he is going to get better as the years go on. The technique that he has got, I have been really impressed. I mean, I see I hear that if a youngster is looking to copy a technique, you can’t go far from Babar Azam.

“He gets into a relaxed position and he gives himself the best chances to be effective in all conditions, whether it’s slower or bouncier, fast or seaming; he has got such a good technique that he is going to stand the test of time. You just got to go and look at his figures.

“Sometimes you don’t understand a player and how good he is until you see him first hand and I have been impressed.”

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the ongoing T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

