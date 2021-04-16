Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed believes captain Babar Azam has no weak areas like iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

This comes after Azam replaced India skipper Virat Kohli as the new number one batsman in ODI cricket and on Wednesday, he scored his maiden T20 International century against South Africa.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the ongoing T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In addition to having no weaknesses, Javed pointed out that Azam’s technique is “safe and sound”.

“When you look at Babar, you don’t see any weak areas. Just like [Sachin] Tendulkar who also didn’t have any weak areas. Babar is technically more safe and sound,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Better range of shots than Babar Azam, Pakistan great Aaqib Javed on 32-year-old player

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2973 ( 32.85 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 107 ( 1.18 % ) Shane Warne 121 ( 1.34 % ) Brian Lara 969 ( 10.71 % ) Ricky Ponting 258 ( 2.85 % ) Viv Richards 644 ( 7.12 % ) Jacques Kallis 211 ( 2.33 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 356 ( 3.93 % ) Wasim Akram 3023 ( 33.41 % ) Glenn McGrath 69 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 318 ( 3.51 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2973 ( 32.85 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 107 ( 1.18 % ) Shane Warne 121 ( 1.34 % ) Brian Lara 969 ( 10.71 % ) Ricky Ponting 258 ( 2.85 % ) Viv Richards 644 ( 7.12 % ) Jacques Kallis 211 ( 2.33 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 356 ( 3.93 % ) Wasim Akram 3023 ( 33.41 % ) Glenn McGrath 69 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 318 ( 3.51 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related