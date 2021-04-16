Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said if captain Babar Azam follows India skipper Virat Kohli’s fitness routine, he will become even better.

Azam recently overtook Kohli as the new number one batsman in ODI cricket and on Wednesday, he scored his maiden T20 International century against South Africa.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the ongoing T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

While there is no denying that Azam has been in superb form, Javed reiterated that the talented batsman needs to work harder on his fitness.

“If he follows Kohli’s fitness routine he will become an even better player,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

