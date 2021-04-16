Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed believes India captain Virat Kohli has a “better range [of shots]” than his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam.

Both Kohli and Azam are among the top players in the world right now in all three formats.

However, while Javed feels that Kohli has a superior range of shots, he pointed out that the 32-year-old also has one weakness.

Delving deeper into what it is, Javed noted that Kohli has a tendency “to get trapped around the off-stump” if the ball is swinging.

“Virat Kohli has a better range [of shots] as compared to Babar Azam but he also has one area of weakness. If the ball swings, he tends to get trapped around the off-stump such as against [James] Anderson in England,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently overtook Kohli as the new number one batsman in ODI cricket and on Wednesday, he scored his maiden T20 International century against South Africa.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the ongoing T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a real find for Pakistan, Shaun Pollock on bowler who confuses batsmen with his many variations

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27265 ( 17.7 % ) Babar Azam 102231 ( 66.35 % ) Steve Smith 4505 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 5390 ( 3.5 % ) Kane Williamson 7240 ( 4.7 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 952 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 514 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 375 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 942 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27265 ( 17.7 % ) Babar Azam 102231 ( 66.35 % ) Steve Smith 4505 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 5390 ( 3.5 % ) Kane Williamson 7240 ( 4.7 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 952 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 514 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 375 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 942 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related