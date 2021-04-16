Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is better than India speedster Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to bowling with the new ball.

Afridi is the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats despite only being 21 years old.

However, Javed admitted that Bumrah has the edge over Afridi in regards to death bowling.

“[Jasprit] Bumrah is a really good bowler who is good at everything. Right now he is better than Shaheen [Afridi] in terms of death bowling. Although, with the new ball, Shaheen is ahead of him,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he has claimed two wickets in the three matches that have been played at an average of 57 and an economy rate of 10.36.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27265 ( 17.7 % ) Babar Azam 102237 ( 66.36 % ) Steve Smith 4505 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 5390 ( 3.5 % ) Kane Williamson 7240 ( 4.7 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 952 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 514 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 375 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 943 ( 0.61 % ) Back

