Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Shaun Pollock believes spinner Usman Qadir is “a real find for Pakistan”.

Qadir, who is the son of the iconic Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, recently made his ODI debut in the series against South Africa and took one wicket.

However, he has inflicted the most damage in T20 Internationals as he has claimed 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.28 and an economy rate of 7.14.

In the ongoing T20 series against the Proteas, the 27-year-old has picked up two wickets at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 10.66.

“As far as the bowling department goes it is really exciting. They have been brilliant,” Pollock said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think Usman Qadir is a real find for Pakistan from what I watched. His variations and ability to spin it both ways.

“I think Pakistan are on track. I think the problem with this series is that teams haven’t been able to grab the game by the scruff of their necks and we had some close encounters.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27265 ( 17.7 % ) Babar Azam 102228 ( 66.35 % ) Steve Smith 4505 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 5390 ( 3.5 % ) Kane Williamson 7240 ( 4.7 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 952 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 514 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 375 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 942 ( 0.61 % ) Back

