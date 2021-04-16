Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed believes that captain Babar Azam is “50 percent of Pakistan’s batting”.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 80 ODIs and accumulated 3,808 runs, which includes 13 hundreds and 17 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,916 runs in 50 games, which includes a century and 17 fifties, at an average of 49.12.

Azam recently overtook Virat Kohli as the new number one batsman in ODI cricket and on Wednesday, he scored his maiden T20 International century against South Africa.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the ongoing T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

“During the past two or three years, Babar Azam is 50 percent of Pakistan’s batting,” Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

“I never thought that he would be this consistent and even go past Virat Kohli [in ODI rankings]. Pakistan is very lucky, he came when the team was struggling and has single-handedly put the team on the right track. Even captaincy hasn’t affected his form.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27265 ( 17.7 % ) Babar Azam 102230 ( 66.35 % ) Steve Smith 4505 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 5390 ( 3.5 % ) Kane Williamson 7240 ( 4.7 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 952 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 514 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 375 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 942 ( 0.61 % ) Back

