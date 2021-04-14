Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has apologised for not meeting the high standards of the ex-Pakistan cricketers who have criticised him.

Zaman noted that he will continue working hard to improve his game and wants to prove that his big scores to date haven’t been flukes.

This comes after the 31-year-old made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

“I have played enough to know a few things about the game but am sorry that I still haven’t been able to meet the high standards of those ex-cricketers who criticise me but I will work hard, and perform well so that even they will say that my innings aren’t flukes,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

