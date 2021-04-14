Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman said he gets stronger when he learns from the criticism he receives about the errors in his game.

While many players get annoyed by or choose to ignore criticism, Zaman turns it into a positive by using it to improve his cricketing skills.

He noted that people constantly criticise him, whether he is doing well or struggling, and has learned to deal with it.

“There can be no one player who hasn’t faced a tough time in his career, and it is from stages in your career that you learn the most,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I always wanted some time off from cricket when I could work on my game. The break in cricket due to Covid-19 allowed me to work on my game and the idea was to work hard and leave it at that.

“People criticize you regardless of whether you do well or not. My view is that you get stronger when you learn from criticism.”

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My confidence rises massively when I bat with him, Fakhar Zaman on 26-year-old Pakistan player who is playing at an elite level

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27126 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 99547 ( 65.89 % ) Steve Smith 4486 ( 2.97 % ) Ben Stokes 5362 ( 3.55 % ) Kane Williamson 7199 ( 4.76 % ) Joe Root 29 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 922 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 283 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4324 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 511 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 931 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27126 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 99547 ( 65.89 % ) Steve Smith 4486 ( 2.97 % ) Ben Stokes 5362 ( 3.55 % ) Kane Williamson 7199 ( 4.76 % ) Joe Root 29 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 922 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 283 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4324 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 511 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 931 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related