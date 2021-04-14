Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said Imam-ul-Haq is one of the best players in the world when it comes to reading the wicket.

This comes after Imam made scores of 70, 5 and 57 in the ODI series against South Africa.

Overall, Imam finished with 132 runs at an average of 44.

“I have been playing alongside Imam for a while and we used to play in the Habib Bank side. I have a good understanding with Imam and I know that he is an excellent player in the way he reads the wicket – there aren’t too many players which I have seen who can do this,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Zaman has also been in good form as he made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

As for the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

