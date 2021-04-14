Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Fakhar Zaman said he really wants to bat with fellow Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan as he is one of his favourite cricketers.

Sharjeel made his international comeback in the second T20 International against South Africa after last playing for Pakistan in January 2017.

Despite failing to impress as he only made eight runs, Zaman is hoping to form a formidable partnership with Sharjeel at the top of the order.

“Sharjeel Khan is one of my favourite cricketers, so it will be great to play alongside him,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the ongoing T20 series, the 31-year-old made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game, which Sharjeel played in, due to a rash on his leg.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27126 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 99551 ( 65.89 % ) Steve Smith 4486 ( 2.97 % ) Ben Stokes 5362 ( 3.55 % ) Kane Williamson 7199 ( 4.76 % ) Joe Root 29 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 922 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 283 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4324 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 511 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 931 ( 0.62 % ) Back

