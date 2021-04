Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman said the way captain Babar Azam plays, he makes cricket look so simple.

This comes after Azam excelled in the ODI series against South Africa, where he made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

The 26-year-old has continued to impress in the ongoing T20 series as he made scored 14 in the first T20 International and 50 in the second match.

“His performances are no secret to anyone and it’s a great feeling to be at the crease alongside him, especially when you look at the way he makes cricket so simple,” Zaman was quoted as saying by¬†PakPassion.

Zaman has also been in good form as he made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

As for the T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

