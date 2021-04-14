Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has heaped praise on captain Babar Azam, saying he treats everyone with respect.
Azam starred in the ODI series against South Africa, where he made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
The 26-year-old has continued to impress in the ongoing T20 series as he made scored 14 in the first T20 International and 50 in the second match.
“Babar’s presence on the ground has a good impact on each player and in the dressing room, and [he] treats everyone with great respect,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Zaman has also been in good form as he made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
As for the T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.
