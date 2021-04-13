Performed really well, Misbah on two Pakistan run machines

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said opener Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam “performed really well” in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

As for Azam, he made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

“Babar and Fakhar performed really well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

As for Azam, he scored 14 in the first T20 International and 50 in the second match.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27017 ( 18.03 % ) Babar Azam 98509 ( 65.74 % ) Steve Smith 4474 ( 2.99 % ) Ben Stokes 5338 ( 3.56 % ) Kane Williamson 7168 ( 4.78 % ) Joe Root 27 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 918 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 282 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4313 ( 2.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 509 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 926 ( 0.62 % ) Back

