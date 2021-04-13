Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has “helped us achieve balance”.

His comments come after Faheem has become a regular face in the team after only appearing sporadically in the past.

In the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, Faheem scored 17 runs in three matches at an average of 8.50. He also took two wickets at an average of 58.50.

As for the ongoing T20 series, the 27-year-old scored 30 runs in the first match and made five runs in the second.

However, he went wicketless in both matches.

Nonetheless, Misbah is impressed with Faheem and admitted that he is an asset to the team.

“Faheem Ashraf has helped us achieve balance,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

