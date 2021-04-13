Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said spinner Usman Qadir made his presence felt in the ODI series against South Africa.

Qadir, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his ODI debut in the third match and finished with figures of 1-48 off nine overs.

The 27-year-old clean bowled Jon-Jon Smuts with a gorgeous flipper for 17 runs.

In addition to Qadir, Misbah also praised spinner Mohammad Nawaz for his performance in the third ODI.

Nawaz finished with figures of 3-34 off seven overs, dismissing Janneman Malan, captain Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen.

“Mohammad Nawaz bowled well and Usman Qadir made his presence felt,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the first T20 International, Qadir went wicketless and conceded 38 runs off three overs.

Nawaz, meanwhile, registered figures of 2-21 off his four overs, dismissing Malan for 24 and Aiden Markram for 51.

Qadir bounced back in the second T20 International as he finished with figures of 2-26 off three overs, while Nawaz didn’t take a wicket and gave away 29 runs off the three overs he bowled.

