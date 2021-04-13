Misbah-ul-Haq: “Danish Aziz and Asif Ali are still in our plans despite not getting a good start in very tough conditions”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the big-hitting duo of Danish Aziz and Asif Ali are still in the team’s plans despite their disappointing performances as of late.
Danish and Asif both featured in the first two ODIs against South Africa, but were unable to have a major impact.
Danish, who made his international debut in the series, scored three and nine runs in the two games.
As for Asif, he made two and 19.
While Misbah would have wanted the pair to do a lot better, he pointed out that the conditions in South Africa have been “very tough”.
“Danish Aziz and Asif Ali are still in our plans despite not getting a good start in very tough conditions,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Need to utilize him more in other formats, Misbah-ul-Haq on 31-year-old Pakistan impact player who can come out guns blazing
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
One thought on “Still in our plans despite their disappointing performances, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on two mighty power-hitters”
Finally , Pak team got a bats man , Alhumdulillah!
Keep shining Bro !