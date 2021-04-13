Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the big-hitting duo of Danish Aziz and Asif Ali are still in the team’s plans despite their disappointing performances as of late.

Danish and Asif both featured in the first two ODIs against South Africa, but were unable to have a major impact.

Danish, who made his international debut in the series, scored three and nine runs in the two games.

As for Asif, he made two and 19.

While Misbah would have wanted the pair to do a lot better, he pointed out that the conditions in South Africa have been “very tough”.

“Danish Aziz and Asif Ali are still in our plans despite not getting a good start in very tough conditions,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

