Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman “is a world-class player”.

Misbah’s praise comes after Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

“Fakhar has his own way of playing and is mentally very strong and effective. He is not a conventional sort of player, he plays apart from the book,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“He is a world-class player. Most importantly he is an impact player and when he gets runs he has a big bearing on the result. We saw this in the Champions Trophy as well.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He will get even better, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who boosts the entire team’s confidence

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27017 ( 18.03 % ) Babar Azam 98508 ( 65.74 % ) Steve Smith 4474 ( 2.99 % ) Ben Stokes 5338 ( 3.56 % ) Kane Williamson 7167 ( 4.78 % ) Joe Root 27 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 918 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 282 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4313 ( 2.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 509 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 926 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27017 ( 18.03 % ) Babar Azam 98508 ( 65.74 % ) Steve Smith 4474 ( 2.99 % ) Ben Stokes 5338 ( 3.56 % ) Kane Williamson 7167 ( 4.78 % ) Joe Root 27 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 918 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 282 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4313 ( 2.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 509 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 926 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related