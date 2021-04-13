Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman “is a world-class player”.
Misbah’s praise comes after Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.
“Fakhar has his own way of playing and is mentally very strong and effective. He is not a conventional sort of player, he plays apart from the book,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“He is a world-class player. Most importantly he is an impact player and when he gets runs he has a big bearing on the result. We saw this in the Champions Trophy as well.”
