He failed to do well, Misbah on Pakistan player really struggling right now

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan failed to live up to expectations during the ODI series against South Africa.

Shadab went wicketless in the first two ODIs and made scores of 33 and 13.

“Shadab could not perform well, if conditions suit him he can perform better,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The 22-year-old has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe after suffering a left toe injury while batting in the second ODI.

Shadab will now need to undergo four weeks of rehab.

