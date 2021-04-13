Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that captain Babar Azam will continue to get even better as time goes on.

This comes after Azam starred in the ODI series against South Africa, where he made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

The 26-year-old has continued to impress in the ongoing T20 series as he made scored 14 in the first T20 International and 50 in the second match.

Misbah also noted that the entire team’s confidence has increased due to the way Azam has played against South Africa.

“Babar Azam’s counterattack against South Africa gave the whole team more confidence. He will continue to gain experience and get better with time,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

