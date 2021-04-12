Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan up-and-coming seamer Zeeshan Zameer revealed that fellow fast bowlers Rumman Raees and Hasan Ali helped him become a better bowler.

Zeeshan worked with Raees and Hasan after being called up to the Islamabad United squad as a replacement for Akif Javed in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 18-year-old noted that Raees, who was Islamabad United’s bowling consultant for PSL 6, taught him about “the variations one needed to have to succeed in the T20 format”.

“Once with the Islamabad squad, I was fortunate enough to have been guided by Rumman Raees and Hassan Ali who went out of their way to help me develop as a better bowler,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“In particular Rumman Raees taught me a lot about bowling, including the variations one needed to have to succeed in the T20 format.

“And even though I have yet to play a game in PSL, the feeling I got when I first walked onto the field in the National Stadium with the squad still thrills me to this day and is one that I will never forget.”

Zeeshan was also recently included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.

It should be noted that the talented teenager was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.

