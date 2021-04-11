You beauty, Hasan Ali on Pakistan player who has returned to form in style

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali praised opener Fakhar Zaman following his outstanding knock of 193 in the second ODI against South Africa.
Zaman’s mammoth score came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.
Even though Pakistan lost by 17 runs, Hasan appreciated the fact that Zaman fought till the very end.
@FakharZamanLive you beauti boy really deserve man of the match 👏👏
— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) April 4, 2021
“Fakhar Zaman you beauty boy, really deserve Man of the Match,” he said on Twitter.
Zaman followed up his 193 with 101 in the third ODI, which came off 104 deliveries and included nine boundaries and three sixes.
With the eight runs he amassed in the first ODI, Zaman was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he accumulated 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
He will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which began on Saturday.
