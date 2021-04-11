Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Sohail Khan said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman played a “brave innings” in the second ODI against South Africa.

Zaman made a mammoth score of 193 in the match, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Even though South Africa ended up winning by 17 runs, Sohail applauded the 31-year-old for almost carrying the men in green across the finish line.

“You have played a brave innings my brother Fakhar Zaman. You took us too close to the victory, we really enjoyed your batting, never mind the result of the match it’s the entertainment and fight what matters. Better luck next time,” he said on Twitter.

Zaman followed up his 193 with 101 in the third ODI, which came off 104 deliveries and included nine boundaries and three sixes.

With the eight runs he amassed in the first ODI, Zaman was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he accumulated 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

He will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which began on Saturday.

