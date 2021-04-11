Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Rumman Raees said he is “super proud” of fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Raees’ praise for Afridi came when he was wishing the talented youngster happy birthday as he turned 21 on Tuesday.

Afridi has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests and taken 48 wickets at an average of 32.33.

He has also featured in 25 ODIs and claimed 51 wickets at an average of 22.90.

As for his T20 International career, the young star has picked up 24 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 25.25.

Most recently, Afridi took six wickets in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at an average of 32.33.

Being a left arm bowler myself, I am super proud of you! Your day is our day. Happy Birthday @iShaheenAfridi and keep making us proud InshAllah, stay blessed 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/4vk6UOtspa — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) April 6, 2021

“Being a left arm bowler myself, I am super proud of you! Your day is our day. Happy Birthday Shaheen Shah Afridi and keep making us proud InshAllah, stay blessed,” Raees said on Twitter.

Afridi will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which began on Saturday.

