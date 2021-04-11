Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz praised opener Fakhar Zaman for his “wonderful striking” during the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made a mammoth score of 193 in the second ODI, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

He followed that up with 101 in the third ODI, which came off 104 deliveries and included nine boundaries and three sixes.

With the eight runs he amassed in the first ODI, Zaman was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he accumulated 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Wonderful striking and a great inning from @FakharZamanLive so far 👏🏼👏🏼

Ma sha Allah! Keep going 💪🏽#PAKvsSA — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 4, 2021

“Wonderful striking and a great innings from Fakhar Zaman,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which began on Saturday.

