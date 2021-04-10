Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “super talented” bowler.

Zaman’s praise for Afridi came when he was wishing the talented youngster happy birthday as he turned 21 on Tuesday.

Afridi has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests and taken 48 wickets at an average of 32.33.

He has also featured in 25 ODIs and claimed 51 wickets at an average of 22.90.

As for his T20 International career, the young star has picked up 24 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 25.25.

Most recently, Afridi took six wickets in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at an average of 32.33.

Happy birthday to the super talented @iShaheenAfridi

Enjoy your day brother pic.twitter.com/rLCwx7VdFD — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) April 6, 2021

“Happy birthday to the super talented Shaheen Shah Afridi. Enjoy your day brother,” Zaman said on Twitter.

Like Afridi, Zaman also excelled in the ODI series against South Africa as he made scores of 8, 193 and 101.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Afridi and Zaman will both be looking to maintain their red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very nice upcoming star, Aamer Yamin on 17-year-old Pakistan player whose reputation is rising fast

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26223 ( 18 % ) Babar Azam 95541 ( 65.59 % ) Steve Smith 4436 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.61 % ) Kane Williamson 7076 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4169 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 912 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26223 ( 18 % ) Babar Azam 95541 ( 65.59 % ) Steve Smith 4436 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.61 % ) Kane Williamson 7076 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4169 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 912 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related