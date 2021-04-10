Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “super talented” bowler.
Zaman’s praise for Afridi came when he was wishing the talented youngster happy birthday as he turned 21 on Tuesday.
Afridi has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests and taken 48 wickets at an average of 32.33.
He has also featured in 25 ODIs and claimed 51 wickets at an average of 22.90.
As for his T20 International career, the young star has picked up 24 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 25.25.
Most recently, Afridi took six wickets in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at an average of 32.33.
Happy birthday to the super talented @iShaheenAfridi
Enjoy your day brother pic.twitter.com/rLCwx7VdFD
— Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) April 6, 2021
“Happy birthday to the super talented Shaheen Shah Afridi. Enjoy your day brother,” Zaman said on Twitter.
Like Afridi, Zaman also excelled in the ODI series against South Africa as he made scores of 8, 193 and 101.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
Afridi and Zaman will both be looking to maintain their red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
