Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz gave a thumbs up to Fakhar Zaman, captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq for their superb performances in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for Imam, he recorded scores of 70, 5 and 57, which resulted in him finishing with 132 runs at an average of 44.

Congratulations @TheRealPCB on the brilliant ODI series win 🙌🏽🙌🏽

Thumbs up for @FakharZamanLive @babarazam258 and @ImamUlHaq12 on their brilliant performances throughout the series. A total team effort

Well done boys 🇵🇰#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/rHXrvy2LRg — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 7, 2021

“Congratulations Pakistan on the brilliant ODI series win. Thumbs up for Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq on their brilliant performances throughout the series. A total team effort. Well done boys,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which began on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wonderful striking, Wahab Riaz on Pakistan batsman who has no problem hitting enormous sixes

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26456 ( 18.09 % ) Babar Azam 95798 ( 65.51 % ) Steve Smith 4442 ( 3.04 % ) Ben Stokes 5272 ( 3.6 % ) Kane Williamson 7084 ( 4.84 % ) Joe Root 4 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 908 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 275 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4217 ( 2.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 913 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26456 ( 18.09 % ) Babar Azam 95798 ( 65.51 % ) Steve Smith 4442 ( 3.04 % ) Ben Stokes 5272 ( 3.6 % ) Kane Williamson 7084 ( 4.84 % ) Joe Root 4 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 908 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 275 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4217 ( 2.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 913 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related