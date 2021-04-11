Thumbs up to them, Wahab Riaz on Pakistan trio who have performed brilliantly

Posted on by
Wahab Riaz gave a thumbs up to Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq for their performances in the ODI series against South Africa

Wahab Riaz: “Thumbs up for Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq on their brilliant performances throughout the series”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz gave a thumbs up to Fakhar Zaman, captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq for their superb performances in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for Imam, he recorded scores of 70, 5 and 57, which resulted in him finishing with 132 runs at an average of 44.

“Congratulations Pakistan on the brilliant ODI series win. Thumbs up for Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq on their brilliant performances throughout the series. A total team effort. Well done boys,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which began on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wonderful striking, Wahab Riaz on Pakistan batsman who has no problem hitting enormous sixes

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply