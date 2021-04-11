Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said teenage left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram is “hugely promising”.

This comes after Faisal shot to fame when he trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam lbw during a training camp prior to the national team’s departure for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Recently, the 17-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

“Faisal Akram is hugely promising and has great variations as a left-arm wrist-spinner,” Mushtaq, who is Pakistan’s spin bowling consultant, was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

The young spin sensation was included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for their tour of Bangladesh, which has now been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Under-19 team’s tour of Bangladesh would have consisted of a one-off Test and five ODIs.

The series was due to begin on April 23 and conclude on May 9.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26456 ( 18.09 % ) Babar Azam 95798 ( 65.51 % ) Steve Smith 4442 ( 3.04 % ) Ben Stokes 5272 ( 3.6 % ) Kane Williamson 7084 ( 4.84 % ) Joe Root 4 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 908 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 275 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4217 ( 2.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 913 ( 0.62 % ) Back

