Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said teenage left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram is “hugely promising”.
This comes after Faisal shot to fame when he trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam lbw during a training camp prior to the national team’s departure for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Recently, the 17-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.
“Faisal Akram is hugely promising and has great variations as a left-arm wrist-spinner,” Mushtaq, who is Pakistan’s spin bowling consultant, was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.
The young spin sensation was included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for their tour of Bangladesh, which has now been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.
The Pakistan Under-19 team’s tour of Bangladesh would have consisted of a one-off Test and five ODIs.
The series was due to begin on April 23 and conclude on May 9.
