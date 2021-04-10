Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan cricketer Aamer Yamin believes England star Sam Curran is a “well developed all-rounder”.

Curran has represented England in 25 Tests and scored 741 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.55.

He has also taken 44 wickets at an average of 32.52.

As for ODIs, the 22-year-old has accumulated 132 runs in eight matches, which includes a top score of 95 not out, at an average of 26.40.

He has also claimed seven wickets at an average of 43.85.

In regards to his T20 International career, Curran has amassed 66 runs in 13 games at an average of 13.20.

As for his bowling, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 28.90.

Well developed All rounder from England #sam — Amir Yamin (@amiryamin54) March 28, 2021

“Well developed all-rounder from England,” Yamin said on Twitter.

