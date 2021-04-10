Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Yamin said teenage spinner Faisal Akram is a “very nice upcoming star”.
This comes after Faisal shot to fame when he trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam lbw during a training camp prior to the national team’s departure for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Recently, the 17-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.
Given how well he has fared thus far, Yamin sees a bright future ahead of the left-arm wrist-spinner.
“Very nice upcoming star from Multan in shaa Allah,” he said on Twitter.
