Very nice upcoming star, Aamer Yamin on 17-year-old Pakistan player whose reputation is rising fast

Aamer Yamin said Faisal Akram is a very nice upcoming star

Aamer Yamin on Faisal Akram: “Very nice upcoming star from Multan”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Yamin said teenage spinner Faisal Akram is a “very nice upcoming star”.

This comes after Faisal shot to fame when he trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam lbw during a training camp prior to the national team’s departure for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Recently, the 17-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020/21 National U-19 One Day Cup as he took 27 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab Under-19s at an average of 14.33.

Given how well he has fared thus far, Yamin sees a bright future ahead of the left-arm wrist-spinner.

“Very nice upcoming star from Multan in shaa Allah,” he said on Twitter.

