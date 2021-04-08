Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf said opener Fakhar Zaman put his “fiery passion” on show during the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman fought valiantly in the second ODI, where he scored 193 runs, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Even though Pakistan lost that match by 17 runs, Zaman followed it up a knock of 101 in the third match, which the men in green won by 28 runs.

The 30-year-old’s 101 came off 104 balls and included nine boundaries and three sixes.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Rauf also praised captain Babar Azam for his strong performances throughout the series.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

Well deserved victory by Team 💚 in an ODI against RSA. Brilliant performance all around esp from @fakharzamalive depicts his fiery passion of the game and captain's knock by @babarazam258 absolutely display of class and standard delivered throughout. 🇵🇰❤️

All eyes on T20🏆 IA. pic.twitter.com/HdDuJDpPMz — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) April 7, 2021

“Well deserved victory by [the] team in an ODI against RSA. Brilliant performance all around especially from Fakhar Zaman, [who depicted] his fiery passion of the game and [a] captain’s knock by Babar Azam. Absolute display of class and standard delivered throughout,” Rauf said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

