Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam were “exceptional” throughout the three-match ODI series against South Africa.
Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
Congratulations Team Pakistan on series win against South Africa. Great team performance 👏🏻 Fakhar and Babar Exceptional throughout the series. #babarazam #PAKvSA #SAvPAK
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) April 7, 2021
“Congratulations team Pakistan on [the] series win against South Africa. Great team performance. Fakhar and Babar [were] exceptional throughout the series,” Nazir said on Twitter.
Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
