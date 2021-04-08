Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam were “exceptional” throughout the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

Congratulations Team Pakistan on series win against South Africa. Great team performance 👏🏻 Fakhar and Babar Exceptional throughout the series. #babarazam #PAKvSA #SAvPAK — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) April 7, 2021

“Congratulations team Pakistan on [the] series win against South Africa. Great team performance. Fakhar and Babar [were] exceptional throughout the series,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Needed to be successful and consistent, Yasir Arafat says Pakistan hard-hitting batsman has done exactly that

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26123 ( 17.96 % ) Babar Azam 95476 ( 65.63 % ) Steve Smith 4434 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.62 % ) Kane Williamson 7073 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4146 ( 2.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 910 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26123 ( 17.96 % ) Babar Azam 95476 ( 65.63 % ) Steve Smith 4434 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.62 % ) Kane Williamson 7073 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4146 ( 2.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 910 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related