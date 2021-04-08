Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat said opener Fakhar Zaman needed to have a “successful and consistent tour” of South Africa and he has done exactly that in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

“He needed a successful and consistent tour and he achieved it! Well done Fakhar Zaman,” Yasir said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

