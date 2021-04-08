Needed to be successful and consistent, Yasir Arafat says Pakistan hard-hitting batsman has done exactly that

Posted on by
Yasir Arafat said Fakhar Zaman needed to be successful and consistent

Yasir Arafat: “He needed a successful and consistent tour and he achieved it! Well done Fakhar Zaman”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat said opener Fakhar Zaman needed to have a “successful and consistent tour” of South Africa and he has done exactly that in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

“He needed a successful and consistent tour and he achieved it! Well done Fakhar Zaman,” Yasir said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: More power to them, Mohammad Rizwan on two Pakistan players who have been unstoppable lately

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply