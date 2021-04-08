Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali applauded opener Fakhar Zaman after he scored back-to-back hundreds in the ODI series against South Africa.
Zaman smashed a sensational 193 in the second ODI and followed it up with a brilliant 101 in the third match on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old’s knock of 101 came off 104 balls and included nine boundaries and three sixes.
Thanks to his effort with the bat, Pakistan won the match by 28 runs and secured a 2-1 series win.
Fakhar zamaaaaan excellent knock buddy congratulations on another hundred👏👏👏@FakharZamanLive @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB #SAvPAK
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) April 7, 2021
“Fakhar Zaman excellent knock buddy congratulations on another hundred,” Azhar said on Twitter.
Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
