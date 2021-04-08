Excellent buddy, Azhar Ali impressed with 30-year-old Pakistan player dealing in hundreds

Posted on by
Azhar Ali said excellent buddy after Fakhar Zaman scored 101 in the 3rd ODI against South Africa

Azhar Ali: “Fakhar Zaman excellent knock buddy congratulations on another hundred”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali applauded opener Fakhar Zaman after he scored back-to-back hundreds in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman smashed a sensational 193 in the second ODI and followed it up with a brilliant 101 in the third match on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old’s knock of 101 came off 104 balls and included nine boundaries and three sixes.

Thanks to his effort with the bat, Pakistan won the match by 28 runs and secured a 2-1 series win.

“Fakhar Zaman excellent knock buddy congratulations on another hundred,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Different than Rohit Sharma, Pakistan batsman who can win games single-handedly says

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply