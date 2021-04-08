Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan lavished praise on opener Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam following their top-notch performances in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

Alhumdilillah, a series win in South Africa. 🏆 Top efforts by the entire team. More power to @FakharZamanLive and skipper @babarazam258. #SAvPAK #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/6DYLf5i4wK — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) April 7, 2021

“Alhumdilillah, a series win in South Africa. Top efforts by the entire team. More power to Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam,” Rizwan said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Even the sky is not the limit for you, Mohammad Rizwan on 21-year-old Pakistan player he thinks is an exceptional talent

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26123 ( 17.96 % ) Babar Azam 95476 ( 65.63 % ) Steve Smith 4434 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.62 % ) Kane Williamson 7073 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4146 ( 2.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 910 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26123 ( 17.96 % ) Babar Azam 95476 ( 65.63 % ) Steve Smith 4434 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 5261 ( 3.62 % ) Kane Williamson 7073 ( 4.86 % ) Joe Root 2 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 906 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 274 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4146 ( 2.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 368 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 910 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related