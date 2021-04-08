Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan lavished praise on opener Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam following their top-notch performances in the ODI series against South Africa.
Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
Alhumdilillah, a series win in South Africa. 🏆
Top efforts by the entire team. More power to @FakharZamanLive and skipper @babarazam258. #SAvPAK #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/6DYLf5i4wK
— Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) April 7, 2021
Pakistan will now be looking to win the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.
