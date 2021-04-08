Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has told left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “even [the] sky is not the limit” for him.

Rizwan’s praise for Afridi came when he was wishing the talented bowler happy birthday as he turned 21 on Tuesday.

Afridi has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests and taken 48 wickets at an average of 32.33.

He has also featured in 25 ODIs and claimed 51 wickets at an average of 22.90.

As for his T20 International career, the young star has picked up 24 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 25.25.

Most recently, Afridi took six wickets in the three-match ODI series against South Africa at an average of 32.33.

Rizwan said Afridi is “an exceptional talent” and can “be the role model for generations to come”.

Happy Birthday @iShaheenAfridi. Even sky is not the limit for #TheEagle of Pakistan. May you continue to serve Pakistan with all your might. You are an exceptional talent and have everything in you to be the role model for generations to come. Never give up, in sha Allah. https://t.co/Uw0nQjRnjn — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) April 6, 2021

“Happy Birthday Shaheen Shah Afridi. Even [the] sky is not the limit for The Eagle of Pakistan. May you continue to serve Pakistan with all your might. You are an exceptional talent and have everything in you to be the role model for generations to come. Never give up, in sha Allah,” Rizwan said on Twitter.

Afridi will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

