Hats off to you, Usman Qadir on Pakistan player in tip-top form

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir heaped praise on opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for his performance in the ODI series against South Africa.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 as Pakistan won the series 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Qadir made his ODI debut in the third match on Wednesday and finished with figures of 1-48 off nine overs.

This is for you Pakistan 🇵🇰

Alhamdulilah, blessed to be a part of this amazing team! Congratulations to everyone for winning the series, and hats off to @FakharZamanLive man of the series #PakistanZindabad 💚🏏 pic.twitter.com/s8e7jfqiYh — Usman Qadir (@Qadircricketer) April 7, 2021

“This is for you Pakistan. Alhamdulilah, blessed to be a part of this amazing team! Congratulations to everyone for winning the series, and hats off to Fakhar Zaman man of the series,” he said on Twitter.

Zaman will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the four-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

