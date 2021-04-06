Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has vowed to “bounce back and win matches for Pakistan” after he was ruled out for the remainder of the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Shadab suffered a left toe injury while batting in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.

He will now need to undergo four weeks of rehab.

“X-rays conducted following the match revealed an ‘intra articular communicated fracture’ though there is neither any displacement nor angulation,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement said.

Shadab admitted that he has “not been able to perform at the level I want to”, but added that he is working extremely hard to rectify this.

“Ball hit me on the toe while batting which has ruled me out of the tour. I am working very, very hard and giving it my all, I have not been able to perform at the level I want to but hard work will InshAllah pay off. InshAllah I will bounce back and win matches for Pakistan,” the 22-year-old said on Twitter.

“Remember me in your prayers. I am putting in a lot of effort, I believe if you keep working hard and keep fighting through tough times, Allah helps you reach your goals. I will keep working hard and will bounce back inshAllah. Thank you for all your love and support.”

Shadab went wicketless in the first two ODIs against South Africa and made scores of 33 and 13.

