Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is back with a bang after his magnificent performance in the second ODI against South Africa.

Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

Yasir also rued the fact that Zaman narrowly missed out on his second double hundred in ODI cricket.

It should be noted that Zaman struck an unbeaten 210, which came off 156 deliveries and included 24 boundaries and five sixes, against Zimbabwe in July 2018.

“Good to see Fakhar Zaman back in form with a bang. Shame he missed out [on] the double hundred,” Yasir said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

