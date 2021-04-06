Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar praised opener Fakhar Zaman for his “master innings” in the second ODI against South Africa.

Zaman scored a sensational 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.

While Akhtar felt that the 30-year-old deserved a double century, he also questioned whether South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock compromised the spirit of the game with his antics when Zaman was run out.

What a master inning by @FakharZamanLive. Treat to watch. Single handedly brought the game here.

Sad end to the inning. Deserved a 200.

Was the spirit of the game compromised by South Africa & @QuinnyDeKock69 in that run out?? Full review: https://t.co/bi2f2Qgxij#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/7Uvt8Ovhpn — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021

“What a master innings by Fakhar Zaman. Treat to watch. Single-handedly brought the game here. Sad end to the innings. Deserved a 200. Was the spirit of the game compromised by South Africa and Quinton de Kock in that run out?” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.

The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

