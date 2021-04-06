Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan seamer Ehsan Adil lauded opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for his “amazing knock” in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday.
Zaman scored a breathtaking 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.
However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.
Well played Pakistan team. Great fight chasing that massive total. @FakharZamanLive what an amazing knock! #PAKvSA
— Ehsan adil (@ehsanadil007) April 4, 2021
“Well played Pakistan team. Great fight chasing that massive total. Fakhar Zaman, what an amazing knock!” Adil said on Twitter.
The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Wednesday.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Only you could do it, Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani tells Fakhar Zaman after his stellar 193