Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he loved putting his skills to the test against iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar as it was one of his favourite rivalries.

Akhtar and Tendulkar have gone head to head many times and created some of the most memorable and entertaining moments in cricket history.

With Tendulkar recently being admitted to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), Akhtar wished the Little Master a speedy recovery.

One of my favorite rivalries on the ground. Get well soon buddy @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/mAleuepcwM — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 30, 2021

“One of my favorite rivalries on the ground. Get well soon buddy,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, which included 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78.

In regards to ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, which included 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries, at an average of 44.83.

He also featured in one Twenty20 International, where he scored 10 runs.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 2970 ( 32.85 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 107 ( 1.18 % ) Shane Warne 121 ( 1.34 % ) Brian Lara 968 ( 10.71 % ) Ricky Ponting 257 ( 2.84 % ) Viv Richards 644 ( 7.12 % ) Jacques Kallis 211 ( 2.33 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 356 ( 3.94 % ) Wasim Akram 3021 ( 33.41 % ) Glenn McGrath 69 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 318 ( 3.52 % ) Back

