Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman made everyone proud with his performance in the second ODI against South Africa.
Zaman scored a sensational 193, which came off 155 balls and included 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.
However, his knock went in vain as the Proteas won by 17 runs.
Despite this, Azam praised Zaman for his “brilliant innings”.
Brilliant innings by @FakharZamanLive today. Made everyone of us proud. Heads up, team! pic.twitter.com/k9VkLyKTbi
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 4, 2021
“Brilliant innings by Fakhar Zaman today. Made everyone of us proud. Heads up, team!” he said on Twitter.
The series is now tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.
