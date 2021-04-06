Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said it was another classic innings by captain Babar Azam in the first ODI against South Africa.

Azam scored his 13th ODI hundred in the match, which Pakistan won by three wickets off the last ball.

The 26-year-old’s knock of 103 came off 104 balls, which included 17 boundaries.

“Another Babar Azam classic. Wow, what a match!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Azam followed up his century in the first ODI with 31 runs in the second ODI on Sunday, which Pakistan lost by 17 runs.

The series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be held on Wednesday.

